Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,536 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,449 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,146,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,089,000 after acquiring an additional 22,123 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,597,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,019,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,202,000 after purchasing an additional 90,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $47.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $53.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,262.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,073 shares of company stock worth $3,476,298. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.61.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

