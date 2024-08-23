Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment House LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 41,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,410,000. NatWest Group plc lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 91,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Trading Up 0.2 %

UBS opened at $30.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $32.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

