Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,373,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,805,000 after acquiring an additional 315,355 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,292 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $4,875,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,289,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,569,000 after purchasing an additional 85,665 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

GMAB stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $39.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average is $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Stories

