Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 58,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Lumentum to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

Lumentum stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.88. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $60.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

