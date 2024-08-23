Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,036 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 11,714 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $165,164,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,325,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 11,586.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 686,128 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $53,710,000 after acquiring an additional 680,257 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Best Buy by 320.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 860,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 655,750 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $43,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $80,210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,858.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,451,777.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $80,210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at $709,858.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,383,370 shares of company stock worth $288,293,276. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on BBY

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY stock opened at $85.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average of $80.38. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $93.72.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.