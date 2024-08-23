Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.22.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $370.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.44 and a 52-week high of $401.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $376.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

