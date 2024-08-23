Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of International Paper by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of International Paper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in International Paper by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in International Paper by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective for the company. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

IP stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.89 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.70.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 377.55%.

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,192.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $161,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

