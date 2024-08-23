Fifth Third Bancorp Has $235.48 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,045,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 403,727 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.9% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $235,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.2% during the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.9% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.7% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 233,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,878,000 after buying an additional 46,268 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $113.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

