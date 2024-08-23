Fifth Third Bancorp Has $631,000 Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,414 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 63.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 93.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 6,820.5% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 23.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.00.

First Financial Bancorp. Increases Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $314.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

