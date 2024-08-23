Fifth Third Bancorp Has $684,000 Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,986 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 935 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 3,778.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $40.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $48.80.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tapestry from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

