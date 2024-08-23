Fifth Third Bancorp Has $698,000 Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,835,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,707,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,484.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,279 shares of company stock valued at $22,792,225. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.3 %

HUBS opened at $496.84 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $583.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of -187.48 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on HubSpot from $635.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.79.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

