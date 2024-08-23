Fifth Third Bancorp Has $726,000 Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 15,916.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 159.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $97.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.24. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $98.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

