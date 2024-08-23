Fifth Third Bancorp Has $739,000 Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,465 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,397,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Cooper Companies by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 760 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.78.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $94.11 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.93 and a one year high of $104.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.80 and its 200 day moving average is $94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

