Fifth Third Bancorp Has $760,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,785,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.68. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

