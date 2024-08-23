Fifth Third Bancorp Has $806,000 Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,120,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Qorvo by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 857,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,574,000 after purchasing an additional 529,309 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 316,172 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3,169.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 299,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,674,000 after purchasing an additional 289,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 177.4% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 426,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,995,000 after buying an additional 272,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,016,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Price Performance

Qorvo stock opened at $110.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.27, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.80 and a 200-day moving average of $111.17. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $130.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $886.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

