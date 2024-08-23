Fifth Third Bancorp Has $845,000 Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,694,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 39.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576,168 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $28,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 22.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,119,000 after purchasing an additional 258,343 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Amdocs by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,402,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,279,000 after acquiring an additional 254,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $84.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.78. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $94.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

