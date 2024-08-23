Fifth Third Bancorp Has $883,000 Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,861,000 after buying an additional 2,154,120 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,321,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,081,000 after buying an additional 1,936,418 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,748,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,219 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.94 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.57. The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

