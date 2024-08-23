Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 228,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,009,000 after acquiring an additional 95,389 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 369,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,990,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 88,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 39,321 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,468,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 89,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 52,603 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $123.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

