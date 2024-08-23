Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Barclays were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 18.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Barclays by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 61,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 51.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 71.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $11.90 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $12.11. The company has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Barclays had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2684 per share. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

