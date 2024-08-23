Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,486.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,165.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE:LNC opened at $31.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.84. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

