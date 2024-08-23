Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FMC were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,290,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $973,987,000 after purchasing an additional 768,432 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in FMC by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,547,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,137,000 after buying an additional 1,666,096 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FMC by 35.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,061,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,133 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,961,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,053 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of FMC by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,428,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,030,000 after acquiring an additional 53,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Trading Down 0.1 %

FMC stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $89.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average is $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

