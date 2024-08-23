Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,218 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 98.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in KB Financial Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of KB opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.61. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KB

KB Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.