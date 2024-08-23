Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,831,000 after buying an additional 27,465 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 160,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,374,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.74.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CPT opened at $120.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $121.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 25.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 100.98%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

