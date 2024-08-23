Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 16,249 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,249 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 41,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,727,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,087,000 after purchasing an additional 79,983 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 86,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RF&L Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $37.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average is $36.28. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.