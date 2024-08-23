Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 2,262 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

