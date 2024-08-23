Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 525 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,314,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $452,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after buying an additional 29,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE MGM opened at $38.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.21. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.24.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle acquired 58,900 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $1,986,697.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 377,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,719,987.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 147,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $4,985,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,702,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,544,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle bought 58,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,697.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,719,987.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 216,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,312,197. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

