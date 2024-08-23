Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,361 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 20,300.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 19,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $239.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.27. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $257.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $749.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFX. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.57.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,159.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

