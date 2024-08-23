Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 10,546 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 10,546 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADX. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $173,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $194,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of ADX stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $22.49.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

