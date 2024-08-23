Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 106,276 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,276 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 167,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 342,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 71.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 180,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 74,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,267,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,162,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $4,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 337,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $22.89.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 181.13%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

