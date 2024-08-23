Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,272 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 407.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 124,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after buying an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,843,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $123.34 on Friday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $126.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. KeyCorp boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.91.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

