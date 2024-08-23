Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 21,389 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,755 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 21,389 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 260.0% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBA. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

