Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 365 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Charter Communications by 109.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $340.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.39. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.97 and a 200-day moving average of $295.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.93.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

