Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 374 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,992 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,111,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,860,483,000 after buying an additional 7,445,089 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 532,677 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $39,242,000 after acquiring an additional 38,526 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,786,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.27 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $62.14 and a 12-month high of $80.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

