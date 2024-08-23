Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 4,311 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $2,415,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $1,131,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at $863,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $867,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 428,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,762,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Up 1.2 %

UL stock opened at $62.52 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.56.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.