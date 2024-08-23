Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 5,225 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 358,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 100,757 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 112.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of TLK opened at $18.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $26.85.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

