Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,856 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 170.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 22,325.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stericycle Stock Performance
Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.00, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $59.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Stericycle Profile
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.
