Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,856 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 170.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 22,325.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.00, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $59.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

