Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.32.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $82.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $210.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $96.68.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.