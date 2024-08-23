Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Comerica by 105.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $80,691,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $63,548,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Comerica by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,444,000 after buying an additional 984,391 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,564,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,109,000 after acquiring an additional 870,812 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMA opened at $54.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.45.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

