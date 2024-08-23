Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in PayPal by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.42. 913,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,404,032. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Argus upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on PayPal from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.