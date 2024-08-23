Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VST. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vistra by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,343,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after buying an additional 63,839 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 101,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Shares of VST stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average of $75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 53.37%.

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

