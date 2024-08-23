Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,744 Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 23.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 161,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $139.83 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $144.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.62.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $374.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.41 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $591,774.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $544,704.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,259 shares of company stock worth $3,464,609. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CRUS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

