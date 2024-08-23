Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,838 Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 794.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE ARW opened at $130.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.17. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $135.31.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.62. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.