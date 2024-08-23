Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,946 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Fortive during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 111.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Fortive Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $72.46 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.77.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

