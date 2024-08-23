Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,053 Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total value of $290,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,282 shares in the company, valued at $28,503,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.61, for a total transaction of $1,986,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $14,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total value of $290,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,503,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,091 shares of company stock worth $11,260,132. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DUOL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Duolingo from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUOL

Duolingo Trading Down 0.6 %

DUOL stock opened at $208.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.41 and a 52-week high of $251.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.