Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,415 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $720,502,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,049,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,706,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,594 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $958,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,434 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,336,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 895,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,781,000 after purchasing an additional 254,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $456.00.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $475.50. The stock had a trading volume of 53,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.53. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.86 and a fifty-two week high of $477.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $232,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,606.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

