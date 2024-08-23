Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,015 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 215.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh stock opened at $105.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $127.98.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.34. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OSK. Bank of America lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.07.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

