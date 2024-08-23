Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 775 Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 326.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MORN opened at $310.53 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.61 and a twelve month high of $330.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.91.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morningstar news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $86,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $86,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $216,802.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,921 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,054. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

