Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.55 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 39.8% in the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

JNJ stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.28. 265,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,264,824. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $167.78. The company has a market cap of $388.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

