Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,265 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSD. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $514,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,748.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $514,188.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,748.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total transaction of $175,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,114.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SSD opened at $178.36 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.93 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.42.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.