Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $214,000 in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.4% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 4.5% during the second quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 3,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.36, for a total value of $595,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,936.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meritage Homes news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.36, for a total transaction of $595,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,936.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,136,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $3,111,080. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

MTH stock opened at $193.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.66 and a 200 day moving average of $168.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.80. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $109.23 and a 1 year high of $210.58.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.83 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

